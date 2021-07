MacKenzie-Childs

Courtyard Outdoor Accent Chair – Bathing Hut

$2295.00 $1721.25

Buy Now Review It

At MacKenzie-Childs

Take wicker up a notch with our Bathing Hut Courtyard Outdoor Accent Chair. It’s fashioned in a timeless geometric pattern of hand-woven black, white, and goldenrod resin wicker, and set with a vibrantly multicolored striped Sunbrella® cushion that reverses to a bold black and white stripe.