Wade Logan

Courtney 24" Table Lamp, Set Of 2

$308.70 $100.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Lightweight, portable, and mindful of space, table lamps keep your home looking on the bright side with just-right task and accent lighting. The perfect pick in any contemporary space or mid-century-inspired ensemble, this one features a solid glossy finish on the rounded, stacked base. Up top, it showcases an off-white drum shade created from 10% cotton that accommodates one 100 W E26 light bulb (included). Arrives in a set of two.