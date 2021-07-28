MacKenzie-Childs

Courtly Check Barn Pendant Lamp – 12″

$325.00 $199.00

Walking the grounds one evening, we stopped to notice something we had passed countless times before—the classic lights of our barn—and, pardon the pun, a light went on. In our 12" Courtly Check® Barn Pendant Lamp, we’ve dressed a simple silhouette in signature MacKenzie-Childs patterns, inside and out, to elevate a humble workhorse around the barn into an agrarian-chic accent for even the most urban abodes. Hand decorated enamel over sturdy steel. Maximum 100-watt, 120-volt type A lamp bulb; ETL approved for dry or damp (not wet) locations.