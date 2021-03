Court Vision Low Sneaker – Women’s

DESCRIPTION Go for that retro look with the women's Court Vision sneaker from Nike. Featuring a classic leather design and breathable mesh lining, you'll love wearing this low-top with any casual outfit. Item # 462703 UPC # 193151672773 FEATURES Leather upper Lace-up closure Round toe Padded collar Mesh fabric lining Cushioned footbed Rubber traction sole Imported