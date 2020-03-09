Court Vision Low

$64.95 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Synthetic tumbled leather upper features perforated toe detailing. Contrast Nike Swoosh logo and callout at heel. Padded collar and tongue for comfort. Lace-up closure for a secure fit. Breathable mesh lining and a cushioned footbed for added comfort. Woven logo patch on tongue. Textured midsole. Durable outsole with herringbone traction pattern. Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 12 oz.