Court Vintage Premium Sneaker

$70.00 $49.90

At Nordstrom

Size Info True to size Details & Care Premium pebbled leather elevates the game of a court sneaker that updates its streamlined '80s profile with embroidered hits of color and texture. The low cupsole and hobnailed tread translate the demands of hard-court performance to on-point traction across your entire wardrobe. Lace-up style Removable insole Leather upper/textile and synthetic lining/rubber sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #6102298 Free Shipping & Returns See more