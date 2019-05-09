An essential part of any outfit, shoes are a girl's best friend for a reason. You can dance in them, you can work in them, and with this Time and Tru Women's Court Shoe, you'll have the confidence to take the road less traveled without sacrificing style or comfort along the way. It features a comfortable low top design, while the bottom is finished with a durable outsole for long-lasting comfort. Time and Tru offers timely pieces and classic essentials to complement the ever-evolving life of the modern woman. From the casual to the formal, you'll always have a piece to see you through the peaks and valleys of your life, while also preserving and celebrating your true self.