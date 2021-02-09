Court Royale 2 Sneaker

$65.00 $49.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details The Nike Court Royale 2 features the same design that has rocked the streets since the late '70s. The leather on the upper feels soft, smooth and easy to wear. The large retro Swoosh graphic adds throwback appeal. To top it off, the modernized herringbone sole puts a modern twist on the classic look. Sizing: True to size. R=regular width - Round toe - Lace-up vamp - Leather construction - Lightly padded footbed - Padded collar - Swoosh detail - White sole - Grip sole - Imported Materials Leather upper, rubber sole Shipping & Returns Returnable within 45 days by mail or to a U.S. Nordstrom Rack store or U.S. Nordstrom store. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, your order will be ready to ship within 3 - 5 days. May be eligible to upgrade to next business day or two-business day shipping at checkout. Store Pickup available at checkout for select items. Pickup your order at a store of your choice. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $89.