Our Court Sneakers have a minimalist shape meant to go with everything (and a pop of green on the back tab). Complete with our supercushy, ultrasupportive MWL Cloudlift insoles, they're also as eco-friendly as we can make them. The cotton lining and rubber outsoles? Recycled. Oh, and the leather comes from repurposed scraps. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. Leather upper. Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Nubuck lining. Man-made sole. Import. Madewell.com only. ND974