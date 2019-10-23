William Vintage

Courrèges 1960s Vinyl Trench Coat

This black trench coat is one of Andr Courrges designs from the 1960s, sourced by Marie Blanchet, creative director of William Vintage. Its made from the crinkle-effect vinyl that Courrges is credited as pioneering and has contrasting bright turquoise accents in tune with the designers enduring influences of modernism and futurism. Note the cream and blue boucl partial lining and trim for a nod to the more traditional trends of the era. Wear it over a knit dress with knee-high boots to bring a modern feel to the retro piece.