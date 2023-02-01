BestSelf Co.

Couples Game Intimacy Deck

$25.00 $21.24

Buy Now Review It

PERFECT ADDITION TO DATE NIGHT ― This card deck game for couples will help you start relationship-building conversations with brilliant, fun, and engaging cards that introduce the same curiosity and excitement you shared with your partner on your first date together. Product packaging may vary. INCREASE AND IMPROVE QUALITY TIME WITH YOUR PARTNER ― Put away your phones, switch off the TV and use these prompts to shake (and maybe even spice) things up. These card games will give you laughs and discoveries to help you feel more connected to your partner. REIGNITE YOUR SPARK WITH YOUR SIGNIFICANT OTHER ― With prompts that encourage you to speak your truth, share your past, and plan for your future, it’s your guide to a healthier and happier relationship that helps you reignite the sparks and love with your partner. LEARN MORE ABOUT YOUR PARTNER AND HOW TO SPEAK TO EACH OTHER’S LOVE LANGUAGES ― Guess your partner’s answer and learn some new things about them! Discover mutual interests, pet peeves, past experiences and present plans without the awkward ask-and-I’ll-tell conversation. PERFECT COUPLES GIFT FOR THE HOLIDAYS ― Whether a couple is starting a new relationship or reinvigorating an existing one, this couples game card deck is a romantic gift for him or her to help them talk in a way that strengthens their relationship for the better. Gift these relationship conversation starters to them and watch their love bloom!