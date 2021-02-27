Lily's Home

Countertop Wave Wine Rack

CHIC DESIGN: This wine rack is stylish yet subtle and lends an elegant, minimal flair to any kitchen or countertop space. With its wavy, curved construction, this wooden wave rack is sure to fit in well with a wide variety of design themes. Dress up your decor with contemporary wine holder by Lily’s Home. SPACE SAVER STORAGE: Rather than storing multiple wine bottles on the countertop by having them stand on their own, these decorative racks neatly store multiple bottles of your favorite wine and alcoholic beverages, allowing you to keep multiple bottles on display in a relatively small area. This shelf is a great way to save valuable countertop space. HORIZONTAL & VERTICAL DISPLAY: Unlike other wine racks or storage cases that may allow only for horizontal display and storage, this rack can stand horizontal or vertical, yet it keeps each wine bottle cradled in convenient horizontal position in order to keep the corks from drying up. This keeps the wine fresh and flavorful for a longer period of time, giving you more bang for your buck and protecting your wine investments. STORES UP TO 14 BOTTLES: This rack allows you to store up to 14 bottles at a time. The unique design of this wine rack will not tip or topple, allowing you to store the bottles in whatever configuration you choose to satisfy the aesthetics of your kitchen. Each bottle of wine in your collection can have a place of prominence in this convenient, attractive display. PERFECT GIFT FOR WINE LOVERS: For any wine lover in your life, this wooden display rack is sure to be a gift they’ll love. Each rack is made of sturdy wood that is lightweight yet durable. For any occasion, from birthdays to Christmas or even as a wedding present, this wave wine rack is the perfect gift for wine enthusiasts everywhere!