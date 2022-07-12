GE

Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

$579.00 $429.00

OPAL NUGGET ICE, THE GOOD ICE - Serve up chewable, crunchable, craveable nugget ice that's ready fast and retains its flavor, unlike traditional hard cubes; Refreshing nugget ice is made from compacted ice flakes and is perfect for cocktails, sodas and other beverages 24 POUNDS OF ICE PER DAY - Never run out of nugget ice; This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3lbs of crunchable nugget ice BATCH MADE ICE - Innovative design avoids clumping and leaks by recirculating melted ice to the water reservoir; You'll always have fresh ice on hand thanks to a smart, automatic ice maker that refills when your ice is running low PORTABLE - Easily move your ice maker as needed. No water hookup required, just plug it into any 120v grounded (standard) electrical outlet and fill the reservoir with water. As ice melts, the water returns to the reservoir, where it will simply be made back into more ice. SIDE TANK: Produce approximately 3X more ice with a side tank that easily attaches to the ice maker. MAINTAINING FRESH ICE: Descale your Opal once a month or more frequently if you live in an area with hard water to keep your nugget ice tasting fresh and machine working smoothly. See product manual for more details on how to care for your Opal ice maker. Opal Nugget Ice, is The Good Ice! Our nugget ice is chewable, crunchy, and airy in texture: because it�s made from compacted ice flakes! Our beautifully designed countertop nugget ice maker is developed to avoid ice clumps and produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3lbs of crunchable nugget ice - that's 24 pounds of ice per day. Begin enjoying your first batch of ice in 20 minutes or less with the rapid production of this countertop ice maker. You'll always have fresh ice on hand thanks to a smart, automatic ice maker that refills when your ice is running low. Troubleshooting: (1) Unit alerts to add water when reservoir is already full of water (switching blue light ring) - *Inadequate water flow - Follow descale procedure manual page 9 of Use of Care *Air in water lines - Clearing trapped air requires manual priming of the unit. Remove white water filter or metal particulate filter. In a rapid plunger like movement, press finger at reservoir outlet 4 times to force water into lines (2) Low quantity ice or unit continues to enter defrost (slowly falling white light ring) - *Inadequate Cooling - With unit off, using a vacuum, clean the vent on left side of the unit to remove dust/debris *Improper Spacing around unit - Ensure unit has a minimum of 3 inches of clearance around the side and back walls of the ice maker for proper air circulation (3) Hardwater stains in reservoir/back wall/ice bin - *Descale procedure manual page 9 of Use and Care.