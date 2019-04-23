KitchenAid

Countertop Convection Oven With Extra Broil Pan

$165.61 $79.98

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

Get the performance of a full-size convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking! Great for large get-togethers and quick meals alike, this compact oven lets you enjoy fresh foods quickly and easily. From roasted meats, fish and vegetables, to quiche, pizza, and more, this handy kitchen companion is a worthy backup for your main oven and a great-tasting alternative to microwaved sides and desserts. Thanks to four easy-to-use modes, an easy-clean nonstick interior coating, and multiple included trays and racks, it presents you with nearly unlimited cooking options. From KitchenAid.