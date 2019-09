Beautycounter

Countertime Tripeptide Radiance Serum

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beautycounter

This transformative rejuvenating treatment visibly increases skin firmness and elasticity, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Formulated with a powerful blend of peptides, amino acids, and our plant-derived Retinatural Complex, it helps enhance the skin’s moisture barrier function to optimize hydration for a radiant complexion.