Beautycounter

Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Spf 30

The safer sun protection you’ve been waiting for. ﻿Guard against sun's damaging rays with this water-resistant sunscreen lotion. Formulated with non-nano zinc and California Poppy, this physical SPF 30 formulation provides an effective shield from UVA and UVB, while being gentle and pleasant feeling on the skin. Smooth, nourishing formula blends evenly onto skin with limited white residue. What: Our award-winning, lightweight mineral sunscreen lotion. Why: This physical sunscreen formulation applies smooth and absorbs easily for safer sun protection for you and your family. How: Formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, a physical, mineral sun protection technology that bounces the sun’s rays away from the skin. Reef-friendly Water-resistant for up to 40 minutes For children under 6 months, ask a doctor.