Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Ole Henriksen

Counter Balance Oil Control Hydrator

$36.00
At Sephora
A lightweight, mattifying hydrator with potent active botanicals and powerful AHAs to reduce oil and minimize the appearance of pores, and improve the wear of foundation.
Featured in 2 stories
Pro Tips For Battling Under-The-Skin Pimples
by Erika Stalder
The Best Pore Minimizers, According To Derms
by Erika Stalder