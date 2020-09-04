Joss & Main

Coulver Drum End Table

$265.44 $150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Though you might be tempted to keep this stool relegated to the garden – it's in the name after all! It's just as striking sitting beside your sofa or acting as an end table in the master suite. Designed to be used both indoors and out, it is crafted from weather-resistant concrete. Its tapered silhouette is simple, finished in distressed gray/ivory for an industrial appearance. Product Details Top Material: 100% Concrete Base Material: 100% Concrete Adult Assembly Required: No Integrated Technology Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: No