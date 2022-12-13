Cou Cou Intimates

Intimates Set Of 2 The Cami Top

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season Cou Cou Intimates set of 2 The Cami top Made from soft and lightweight cotton, this set of 2 Cami tops from Cou Cou Intimates channels the brand's craftsmanship and attention to detail thanks to its pointelle knit that brings a romantic feel to the silhouette. Highlights set of 2 white cotton pointelle knit spaghetti straps cropped Composition Cotton 100% Washing instructions Hand Wash Wearing The model is 1.76 m wearing size S Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18726647 Brand style ID: CC1TCP2WW