Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Superga
Cotu Sneaker
$85.00
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Classic canvas sneaker from Superga, the peoples shoes of Italy. Featuring a mid-top silhouette with metal eyelets, loop signature tag and cushioned footbed on a chunky platform with bold tread.
Need a few alternatives?
Cole Haan
Margo Lace-up Leather Sneaker
$130.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Allbirds
Women's Tree Breezers
$95.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Nike
Classic Cortez Shoe
$70.00
$56.00
from
Nike
BUY
Reebok
Aztrek Sneaker
$100.00
$39.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Superga
Superga
Platform White Sneaker
$80.00
$48.71
from
Zappos
BUY
Superga
Linea Flatform Chunky Trainers
£60.00
£48.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Superga
Platform Sneakers
$80.00
$47.04
from
Zappos
BUY
Superga
2790 Sneaker With Outsole Lettering
$80.00
from
Superga
BUY
More from Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Falcon Sneakers
$100.00
$40.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Nike
Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
$150.00
$99.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nike
P-6000
£94.95
from
Nike
BUY
Cole Haan
Margo Lace-up Leather Sneaker
$130.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
