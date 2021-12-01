Halfmoon

Cotton Yoga Blanket

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Find cushioning, support, or warmth during your yoga practice with the Cotton Yoga Blanket from Halfmoon. This versatile blanket can be rolled up for used as a bolster, folded to add height like a cushion or block would, or used for full-body coverage in savasana. Made from 100% cotton, each unique blanket is woven by skilled artisans in India with flat selvedge edges for easy folding and rolling. Length: 80in / Width: 60in / Weight: 2.72lbs