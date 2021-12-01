United States
Cotton Yoga Blanket
$46.00
At Standard Dose
Find cushioning, support, or warmth during your yoga practice with the Cotton Yoga Blanket from Halfmoon. This versatile blanket can be rolled up for used as a bolster, folded to add height like a cushion or block would, or used for full-body coverage in savasana. Made from 100% cotton, each unique blanket is woven by skilled artisans in India with flat selvedge edges for easy folding and rolling. Length: 80in / Width: 60in / Weight: 2.72lbs