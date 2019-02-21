Boots

Cotton Wool Pads 100 Pack

£1.85

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Kind & Gentle Round Cotton Wool Pads.We've developed these pads with delicate skin in mind...Super-soft, absorbent and gentle. They are the perfect companion for removing makeup, nail varnish and general family needs too. They won't leave any trace of fleece on your skin, leaving it perfectly prepared for the next step in your regime. You may find some tiny bits of cotton seed, husk or stalk in these. Don’t worry - this is just a gentle reminder these pads are made from natural fibres.