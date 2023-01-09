Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
LUNA
Cotton Weighted Blanket, 15lbs
$94.99
$84.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Luna
Need a few alternatives?
Brooklinen
Weighted Throw Blanket
BUY
$169.00
Brooklinen
Sunday Citizen
Snug Crystal Weighted Blanket, 10lb
BUY
$269.00
Sunday Citizen
Pine & River
15 Lb Weighted Blanket
BUY
$159.00
Urban Outfiiters
baloo
Weighted Blanket, 15 Lbs
BUY
$199.00
Amazon
More from LUNA
LUNA
Rechargeable Personal Massager
BUY
$22.97
$32.99
Amazon
LUNA
Rechargeable Personal Massager
BUY
$29.95
$49.97
Amazon
LUNA
Personal Wand Massager
BUY
$29.95
$49.97
Amazon
LUNA
Rechargeable Personal Massager
BUY
$28.93
$49.97
Amazon
More from Bed & Bath
Brooklinen
Weighted Throw Blanket
BUY
$169.00
Brooklinen
Sunday Citizen
Snug Crystal Weighted Blanket, 10lb
BUY
$269.00
Sunday Citizen
Pine & River
15 Lb Weighted Blanket
BUY
$159.00
Urban Outfiiters
baloo
Weighted Blanket, 15 Lbs
BUY
$199.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted