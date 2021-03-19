Gravity

Cotton Weighted Blanket

The Gravity x Modernist Cotton Collection, designed by Ron Chereskin, pairs the distinguished designs of Chereskin with the scientifically-proven Gravity weighted blanket. Gravity's signature weighted blankets have revolutionized how we think about sleep. This first collection of cotton weighted blankets is limited, so order while supplies last. - 300 thread count - meaning they're built for breathability, durability and comfort - All weighted inners use fine-grade glass beads for weight - Precise gridded stitching ensures the glass beads remain uniformly distributed, providing even weight distribution no matter how you use your weighted blanket - Two types of internal clasps (ties and elastic-button connectors) secure the inner weighted blanket inside the duvet cover