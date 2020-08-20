Arket

Cotton Voile Slip Dress

£79.00

A feminine and comfortable dress with spaghetti straps cut from a light and airy voile fabric woven from cotton. Designed with a relaxed A-line silhouette that falls at an ankle length, it features an elegant straight neckline and a scooped back with elastic binding that creates beautiful gatherings. The bodice is lined at the front, offering full coverage. Half lined Bust darts for a neat fit Ankle length