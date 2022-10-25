Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Aerie
Cotton Ultra Low Rise String Thong Underwear
$8.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Aerie
Need a few alternatives?
Jockey
Underwear Classic French Cut - 3 Pack
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
Innersy
High Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-pack)
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
THINX
Cotton Brief
BUY
$35.00
THINX
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$27.00
Bare Necessities
More from Aerie
Aerie
Cotton Ultra Low Rise String Thong Underwear
BUY
$8.95
Aerie
Aerie
Cotton String Thong Underwear
BUY
$5.99
$8.95
American Eagle Outfitters
Aerie
Mini Bucket Bag
BUY
$39.95
Aerie
Aerie
Cotton String Thong Underwear
BUY
$8.95
AE
More from Intimates
Jockey
Underwear Classic French Cut - 3 Pack
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
Innersy
High Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-pack)
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
THINX
Cotton Brief
BUY
$35.00
THINX
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$27.00
Bare Necessities
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted