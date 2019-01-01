Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Hansel from Basel
Cotton Tote Bag
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Cult Gaia
Acrylic Lilleth Tortoise
$378.00
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Structured Faux Leather Tote
$29.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Massimo Dutti
Combined Handbag Limited Edition
$380.00
from
Massimo Dutti
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Dalloway Tote
$268.00
$184.99
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Hansel from Basel
DETAILS
Hansel from Basel
Calico Tote Bag
$32.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Hansel from Basel
Mohair Ankle Sock
$31.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Hansel from Basel
Ying Yang Crew
$14.00
from
Spring
BUY
DETAILS
Hansel from Basel
Rie Crew
$14.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted