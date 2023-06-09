EMME

Cotton Throw Blanket 100% Muslin

$49.99 $34.89

Buy Now Review It

BEST MATERIAL: Our muslin cotton blankets are made of four-layer yarn textile process, super soft and lightweight, prevent skin irritation for your sensitive skin. Perfect Gift for birthdays, housewarming, Mother's Day and other. NOT SUITABLE for PETS USE. BREATHABLE & MOISTURE ABSORPTION: Our 100% soft cotton blanket are very breathable and great moisture absorption, promoting a deep, comfortable sleep for you while preventing overheating. Great summer blanket! GENEROUS SIZE FOR MULTIPLE APPLICATION: Measuring 55"x75", our muslin throw blanket is perfect for adults and kids. Enjoy your time with our blankets as a travel blanket, bath towel, toddler blankets, stroller cover, crib blanket. CARE INSTRUCTION: Machine wash COLD. Gentle cycle only. Hang FLAT to dry out or tumble dry on LOW if needed. Do not iron. Do not bleach. SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Lifetime guarantee from EMME. You can return or replace it if you are not satisfied with the item you received within 30 days. If exceed 30 days, you can contact with EMME to solve your problem