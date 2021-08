Skims

Cotton Thermal Legging

$52.00

These cotton leggings hug the body yet allow your skin to breathe with cool and comfy natural fibers. The classic, rustic design elevates your lounge look. leggings, soft elasticized waistband, no-cut design with coverstitch details and banded cuffs Kellee is A Size 14 And 5' 9", Wearing SKIMS 2X cotton rib jersey - 95% cotton / 5% spandex machine wash cold, do not bleach, tumble dry low, cool iron, do not dry clean imported