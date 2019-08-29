Comrags

Cotton Suiting Master Jacket

C$365.00

A dramatic and shapely bias cut jacket with extra long sleeves that have frayed edges. The Annie Pockets and belt are sold separately. Try the Master Jacket with the Cotton Suiting Lena Pant or Cotton Suiting Cropped Flares. Please note: colour is more like the product shot. *Cotton Suiting - 97% cotton, 3% elastic *Washing instructions - Gentle wash, hang dry *Runs true to size *Made in Canada Model: 5' 10", c 33" w 27" h 38.5" - she is wearing xsm dresses and tops and small bottoms.