Cotton Striped Dog T-shirt, Black & Red (2-pack)

$13.99

✧ SUPER SOFT & LIGHTWEIGHT -- Levibasic Dog cotton t-shirts are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, soft and lightweight material will keep them from overheating and they are amazing skin friendly ✧ BREATHABLE & CLASSIC STRIP -- Levibasic 2 pack breathable dog shirts are high elastic with exquisite workmanship, you don't need to worry that it will tight your furry buddies, and the fashion stripe will keep your doggy and kitty looking snazzy for daily wearing, no matter indoor or outdoors ✧ A MUST TO DOGS WITH SKIN CONDITION -- For the dog who have healing scar,allergies or other skin issues,our lightweight dog shirts can keep them from licking wound or scratching directly on the rash during in recovery, and if your dog is hairless and our dog shirts can protect his skin as well ✧ REDUCE ANXIETY & HELP SHEDS -- As for the dog who have bad anxiety issues and sheds A LOT, our cotton doggy tee shirt is great solution to make your puppy feels hugged and feel relax to some extent and help with shedding ✧ COMFORTABLE & CORRECT SIZED HANDMADE --Levibasic dog tank tops have 7 sizes available,from XS to XXXL,which can fit most kinds of dogs and cats, Large head and arm holes design make it easy to put on,please review the size chart and measure your puppy size before adding to cart