Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Intimates
Cacique
Cotton String Bikini Panty With Wide Waistband
$10.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Lane Bryant
Cotton String Bikini Panty With Wide Waistband
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Perfect Poppies Lace String Thong
BUY
$16.95
Fenty
Auden
Women's Plus Size Briefs 6pk - Auden™ Assorted
BUY
$12.00
Target
Torrid
Black Microfiber 360° Smoothing High Waist Thong Panty
BUY
$20.50
Torrid
Playtex
18 Hour Ultimate Lift And Support Wire-free Bra
BUY
$19.99
$36.00
Bare Necessities
More from Cacique
Cacique
Swim Brief
BUY
$48.95
Cacique
Cacique
Underwire Plunge Keyhole Swim Bikini Top
BUY
$62.95
Cacique
Cacique
String Bikini Bottom
BUY
$48.95
Cacique
Cacique
No Wire String Bikini Top
BUY
$58.95
Cacique
More from Intimates
Savage x Fenty
Perfect Poppies Lace String Thong
BUY
$16.95
Fenty
Auden
Women's Plus Size Briefs 6pk - Auden™ Assorted
BUY
$12.00
Target
Torrid
Black Microfiber 360° Smoothing High Waist Thong Panty
BUY
$20.50
Torrid
Playtex
18 Hour Ultimate Lift And Support Wire-free Bra
BUY
$19.99
$36.00
Bare Necessities
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted