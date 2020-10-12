United States
American Apparel
Cotton-spandex Jersey Legging
$28.00$18.98
92% Cotton, 8% Spandex Imported Elastic closure Machine Wash High rise, slim fit Four-way-stretch fabric offers maximum stretch for wide range of motion and all-day comfort Midweight material for reduced sheerness Iconic American Apparel legging featuring an elastic waistband. Stretchy for a figure-flattering fit. Machine wash cold. Use only non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. American Apparel is an iconic brand with a unique history and distinct culture that has gained a fiercely loyal customer following and tremendous Global brand awareness. We operate at the intersection of style, integrity, and ethics from start to finish.