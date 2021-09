H&M

Cotton Shirt

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Straight-cut shirt in an airy, woven cotton fabric. Collar, buttons at front, gently dropped shoulders, and long sleeves with buttons at cuffs. Double-layered yoke with slightly front-facing shoulder seams and seam at back with box pleat. Gently rounded hem with short slits at sides. Composition Cotton 100% Art. No. 0939581001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large