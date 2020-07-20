Threddies

Cotton Scrunchie Set, Solid Color Packs (hunter Green)

Soft cotton scrunchies, really soft, seriously! Set of 10 scrunchies, in solid color packs Measures about 4" across, from edge to edge, when laid flat Solid color packs are nice for teams, groups, organizations, parties, etc Also sold in assorted color packs in a separate listing Cotton scrunchies! Set of 10 in solid color packs. Please note that the image is the swatch card, which shows all colors - you will receive 10 scrunchies in the color that you choose only. Super soft fabric - stretchy, comfy, essential!