Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Uniqlo
Cotton Ribbed Long-sleeve Cropped Cardigan
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Cotton Ribbed Long-Sleeve Cropped Cardigan
Need a few alternatives?
Target
V-neck Printed Sweater Vest
BUY
$20.00
Target
H&M
Sweatshirt
BUY
$24.99
H&M
Zara
Basic Sweatshirt
BUY
$17.90
Zara
The Source Unknown
Fuzzy Crop Mohair Cardigan
BUY
$95.00
The Source Unknown
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Hiphuggers
BUY
$6.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Airism Mask (3 Pack)
BUY
C$14.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Uv Protection Supima Cotton Crew Neck Cardigan
BUY
$14.90
$29.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Extra Fine Merino V-neck Cardigan
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
More from Sweaters
Target
V-neck Printed Sweater Vest
BUY
$20.00
Target
H&M
Sweatshirt
BUY
$24.99
H&M
Zara
Basic Sweatshirt
BUY
$17.90
Zara
The Source Unknown
Fuzzy Crop Mohair Cardigan
BUY
$95.00
The Source Unknown
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted