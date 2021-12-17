Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Skims
Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings
$52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
skims leggings
Need a few alternatives?
Athleta
Elation Train 7/8 Tight
BUY
$89.00
Athleta
Girlfriend Collective
Moss Reset Lounge Legging
BUY
£55.00
£78.00
Girlfriend Collective
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Leggings
BUY
$30.00
Kohl's
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Leggings
BUY
$32.00
Kohl's
More from Skims
Skims
Ribbed Long Slipdress
BUY
$78.00
Nordstrom
Skims
Silk Wide Leg Sleep Pant
BUY
$138.00
Skims
Skims
Silk Button Up Shirt
BUY
$138.00
Skims
Skims
Cozy Knit Bralette
BUY
$48.00
Skims
More from Leggings
Athleta
Elation Train 7/8 Tight
BUY
$89.00
Athleta
Girlfriend Collective
Moss Reset Lounge Legging
BUY
£55.00
£78.00
Girlfriend Collective
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Leggings
BUY
$30.00
Kohl's
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Leggings
BUY
$32.00
Kohl's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted