Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Skims
Cotton Rib Legging
$56.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Need a few alternatives?
Sporty & Rich
Knit Cashmere Sweatpants
BUY
£131.00
£375.00
SSENSE
Sporty & Rich
Knit Cashmere Sweatpants
BUY
$130.00
$325.00
SSENSE
Gap
Basic Leggings
BUY
$29.95
Gap
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging
BUY
$67.90
$97.00
Beyond Yoga
More from Skims
Skims
Skims Fits Everybody Lace Slip Dress
BUY
$128.00
Skims
Skims
Fits Everybody Cami Bodysuit
BUY
$60.00
Skims
Skims
Square Neck Bodysuit
BUY
$30.00
$60.00
Skims
Skims
Wireless Form Push-up Plunge Bra
BUY
£54.00
Skims
More from Leggings
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
£88.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant With Pockets 25"
BUY
£98.00
Lululemon
Skims
Cotton Rib Legging
BUY
$56.00
Skims
Nike
Zenvy Women's High-waisted Flared Leggings
BUY
$110.00
Nike
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted