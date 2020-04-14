Fruit Of The Loom

95% Cotton, 5% Spandex Imported Pull-On closure Hand Wash Three pack of solid full-coverage sport bras featuring spaghetti straps and tag-free labels One set of pads included Machine wash cold with like colors Get comfort and support from the brand you trust with the Fruit of the Loom strappy women's sport bras, 3-pack. Made with 2-ply cotton lycra fabric for coverage and support, this Fruit of the Loom sport bras pack is a smart buy for active women. Whether pursuing your fitness goal or just seeking a comfortable alternative to traditional bras, this 3-pack of strappy cotton sport bras is for you. Designed with a full-coverage crop top neckline, the Fruit of the Loom strappy women's sport bras can be flaunted under shirts and tanks for a cool flash of color. The smooth lines of these cotton sport bras make them versatile undergarments for casual wear and workout wear. Available in assorted colors, you can choose the pack that best suits your style. Whether in practical neutrals or trendy pastels, you'll find the Fruit of the Loom sport bras that are perfect for you. Add the Fruit of the Loom strappy women's sport bras, 3-pack to your wardrobe today.