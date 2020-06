H&M

Cotton Poplin Dress

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Calf-length dress in airy cotton poplin. Square neckline at front, low-cut back at back, and ties at back of neck. Short puff sleeves with narrow elastic at cuffs. Gathered seams below bust and on skirt for added volume. Unlined. CompositionCotton 100% Art. No.0852577002