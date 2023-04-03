HOMEQUIP

Cotton Pad & Q-tip Storage With Lid

Multi-use Plastic Storage Organizer: Use this versatile storage box as a cotton ball holder, cotton swab holder, cotton pad holder, makeup sponge organizer or as you desire Dust and Moist Proof Box: HomEquip cotton round holder comes with a transparent and durable plastic cover. The box is dustproof and moist proof thus keeping your items hygienic and clean Adorable Color and Design: This modern and exquisites pace saving qtip holder is divided into 2 slots, it goes perfect for dressing table, bathroom sink and vanity table Premium Quality Material: HomEquip cotton ball and qtip holder is made of a premium quality plastic box and transparent glass lid, it is bigger and wider than the normal q tip holders 100% Customer Satisfaction: HomEquip cares about our customers. Though we’re confident about the quality of our q-tip holder at any point if you’re not satisfied, you can get a 100% refund without a question asked Space-Saving Design: HomEquip cotton swab dispenser can hold plenty of accessories. The size of the box is 5” X 5.7” X 3.2”, it is wider than the ordinary qtip organizer and storage boxes thus can store a wide range of items. Easy to Clean: this plastic container is easy to clean, just wipe it or water clean it Keep your space tidy: Are you fed up with cluttered makeup or vanity space? Or can’t find small accessories on time? HomEquip’s qtip container got the space-saving storage solution for your problem. Store your lipsticks, bobby pins, paper clips, tampons, hair grips, makeup sponges, or whatever small essentials you want Best Gift: Can’t think of an adorable and useful gift for your mother, daughter, sister or wife? This cute pink storage box is an ideal gift you can give to women of any age as the storage boxes are never enough for women Value for the Money: HomEquip’s all products are known for their durability and quality. Bring your dressing table in order now and add to cart this compact space-saving accessory box