Levi's

Cotton Oversized Utility Denim Trucker Jacket

$79.50 $44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Take on the utility trend in this cotton denim Levi's® trucker jacket in a stylishly oversized fit. Button-flap pockets Imported Point collar; front button placket Tab detail at back waist Unlined Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11332708 Size & Fit Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing a size small Materials & Care All cotton Machine washable