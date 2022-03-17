United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Mango
Cotton Organic Short
$39.99
At Mango
Description Online Exclusive. Activewear Collection. Committed Collection. Organic cotton fabric. Elastic. Elastic waist with adjustable drawstring. Two side pockets. Hem slits. Collection created with technical fabrics that adapt to the body and allow freedom of movement when practising sports such as yoga, running, Pilates and aerobic exercises, among others. Women Sportswear Pants and leggings Material and washing instructions Composition: 95% organic cotton,5% elastane