At Bearaby

Product Information This buttery soft and breathable organic cotton weighted blanket is ideal for all seasons. Weighted blankets have been medically proven to aid naturally deeper sleep cycles. The weight on your body stimulates the production of serotonin (the happy hormone), reduces cortisol (the stress hormone), and increases melatonin, which helps you fall (and stay) asleep. Our chunky-knit Cotton Napper helps you sleep more deeply, and wake feeling rested and revitalized. Free shipping and hassle-free returns. Materials Our organic long-staple cotton is pre-washed for buttery softness – just like your favorite T-shirt. MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® and Fairtrade International certified (95% Cotton, 5% Spandex) Organic cotton is naturally breathable and 100% biodegradable. A healthier choice for your home and the environment: organic cotton uses 85% less water than conventional farming methods and is free from harmful chemicals, pesticides, synthetics, or artificial softeners. Care Instructions Wash separately in cold water, on a delicate or permanent-press cycle, using mild or eco-friendly detergent. Tumble dry on low. Avoid fabric softeners or bleach. Note: your Cotton Napper may take more than one cycle to be fully dried. Avoid hanging your Napper to dry – it'll stretch out its lovely loops. Avoid top-loading washing and drying machines. Your Cotton Napper comes with an organic cotton dust bag that makes it easy to store, wash, or take along. Learn more: How to wash your Bearaby knitted weighted blanket Specs Our Napper is designed for a single person and comes in three different weights: 15 lbs - 40" x 72" 20 lbs - 45" x 72" 25 lbs - 48" x 72" Your Napper should be roughly 10% of your body weight (i.e 150lb body weight = 15lb Napper). If you're between weights, we recommend you go with the higher weight category (i.e 170lb body weight is best-suited to a 20lb Napper). The best weighted blankets are handmade! Since our Nappers are hand-knit, size and weight can vary slightly between each blanket. Learn more in our ultimate weighted blanket guide.