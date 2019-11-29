Ofoot

Cotton Memory-foam Slippers

$20.99 $16.99

Buy Now Review It

cotton Imported TPR sole sole 100% COTTON: Women and men indoor slippers,Optimum comfortable & breathable cotton knit fabric offers you with soft touch feeling,it makes your feet dry all day.The slippers are made of healthy dyeing substance and washable raw material,suitable for spring,summer & autumn seasons.As an ideal gift for your family and your loved people,they are worth of recommendation. COLORS & SIZES: Four solid colors:Gray, Black, Beige,Pink.They are in fashion Japanese style and go well with your clothes.Four true sizes fit just right,nothing tight on the toes. Size S(US 5-6),Size M(US 7-8),Size L(US 9-10),Size XL(US 11-12). They are backless style, each size of slippers can fit more sizes of different feet, no matter how extra small or extra wide. You can find what fit your feet. MEMORY FOAM INSOLE: Arch supportive and high-density thickly padded memory foam insole, spongy,soft and not easily deformed,which make your feet massaged and relaxed. Wearing them leisurely at home, SOFT NON-SLIP OUTSOLE: Flexible lightweighted made. Comfy,foldable and portable as travel slippers, hotel slippers.spa slippers and maternity slippers. NON-SKID RUBBER SOLE, no harm to the floors,specially on the wood ,carpet or tile floor. SUPERIOR WORKMANSHIP: Smooth stitching and well made workmanship,which make them more endurable. THOUGHTFUL NICE PACKING: environmental and protective packagings keep the slippers stay on great to use. PERFECT AFTER-SALE SERVICE: WASHING INSTRUCTIONS: Hand or machine washable and reusable by a lot of times.No Tumbledry,No Iron, No Bleach, Natural Air Drying. 100% no risk money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with your purchase. Just contact us and we will give you the most satisfactory solution.