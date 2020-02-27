Sonemone

Cotton-linen Throw Blanket

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

75%cotton 25%linen Exclusive of Trims Imported CARE INSTRUCTIONS - Dry clean for best results. Can be washed on delicate cycle in cold water and line dried. LONG and TALL - Our cotton throw is an average size blanket and It can easily keep an adults warm and cozy. Width: 50 Length: 60" Weight: 2.05lb" MIX AND MATCH – The elegant blanket also makes the perfect accent for your couch, sofa, bed, and living space; Mix it up with your decor, drape it over your couch, sofa, sectional or bed to add style to your room; Available in 5 vibrant style BREATHABLE SOFT PREMIUM FABRIC - is woven with the finest cotton which is designed in UK exclusive on Amazon. INDOOR or OUTDOOR USE - Use as a blanket, a cushion for movie nights to cuddle in your favorite couch or sofa or for the beach, parks, picnics or you can even use this nautical throw blanket on boats! It is double sided and sturdy. This will last you for years.