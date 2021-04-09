Birkenstock

Cotton Light Grey

£12.95

Buy Now Review It

At Birkenstock

A nice knit for everyone! The BIRKENSTOCK Twist sock features an authentic wool look with a chunky-knit optic. The material comes as a real surprise. Thanks to the high cotton content, the socks are extremely soft and keep feet cozy and warm. The pressure-free, elasticated cuff results in a perfect fit. High cotton content for maximum comfort Details: original BIRKENSTOCK logo on the shaft Components: 96% cotton, 2% acrylic, 2% elastane