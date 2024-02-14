Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Skims
Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve
$102.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Supima® Form Funnel Neck Tee
BUY
$35.00
$50.00
Everlane
cider
Wool-blend Off-shoulder Ruched Knit Long Sleeve Top
BUY
£19.00
Cider
Junk Food
Budweiswer Clydedale Crew
BUY
£61.00
Revolve
Nobody's Child
Red Sweetheart Twist Front Knitted Top
BUY
$32.00
$84.00
Nobody's Child
More from Skims
Skims
Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve
BUY
$102.00
Skims
Skims
Fits Everybody Strapless Bodysuit
BUY
$30.00
$58.00
Nordstrom
Skims
Dipped Thong 5-pack
BUY
$64.00
Skims
Skims
Fits Everybody Brief
BUY
$38.00
Skims
More from Tops
Never Fully Dressed
Cotton Linen Leopard Gabbie Shirt
BUY
$230.00
Never Fully Dressed
ORTC
Alexis Tube Top Black
BUY
$59.95
The Iconic
Skims
Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve
BUY
$102.00
Skims
Everlane
The Supima® Form Funnel Neck Tee
BUY
$35.00
$50.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted