Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
CB2
Cotton Gauze Lightweight Bath Robe
$49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Availability of Cotton Gauze Lightweight Grey Bath Robe Ship In stock and ready to ship. FREE CURBSIDE PICKUP AT STORE
Need a few alternatives?
CB2
Cotton Gauze Lightweight Bath Robe
BUY
$49.95
CB2
UpWest
Sherpa Robe
BUY
$88.00
UpWest
LAKE
Dreamknit Robe
BUY
$138.00
LAKE
The Great
The Sweatshirt Robe
BUY
$295.00
The Great
More from CB2
CB2
Infinity Silver Mantel Mirror
BUY
$299.00
CB2
CB2
Handwoven Dorado Blanket
BUY
$224.00
$249.00
CB2
CB2
Barker Vertical Wall Mounted Coat Rack
BUY
$29.95
CB2
CB2
Chill Ivory Ottoman
BUY
$399.20
$899.00
CB2
More from Sleepwear
CB2
Cotton Gauze Lightweight Bath Robe
BUY
$49.95
CB2
Honeydew Intimates
Winter Night Hooded Fleece Short Robe
BUY
$34.30
$49.00
Nordstrom
UpWest
Sherpa Robe
BUY
$88.00
UpWest
LAKE
Dreamknit Robe
BUY
$138.00
LAKE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted