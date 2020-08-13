Jenni Kayne

Cotton Fisherman Sweater

$295.00

At Jenni Kayne

DESIGN DETAILS 100% cotton. Made in China. Classic fisherman knit and relaxed fit throughout. Wash with like colors on gentle, lay flat to dry. Fits slightly small. Questions about fit? Email Service@jennikayne.com. WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT This is a Jenni Kayne classic, a lighter weight version of our signature cashmere crewneck. Our favorite style is now available in extended sizes!